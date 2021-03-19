New Delhi: Continuing her giant-killing run, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen stunned Friday two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan. In the process Nikhat Zareen entered the women’s 51kg semifinals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul. Earlier Zareen in her pre-quarterfinal match had beaten current World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia. She also looked supremely confident and unfazed against her opponent from Kazakhstan.

Zareen stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed 4-1 over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from 2014 and 2016 World Championships. She also assured herself of at least a bronze medal with a place in the last-four.

Apart from Zareen, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) also sailed into the semifinals after a tough contest against local pugilist Aykol Mizan. Both the boxers attacked throughout the bout but Solanki showed his technical supremacy to secure a 4-1 win and assured himself of at least a bronze medal.

Among other women boxers, Sonia Lather (57kg), Parveen (60kg) and Jyoti (69kg) exited with losses in their respective quarterfinals. In the men’s segment, Shiva Thapa (63kg) lost 1-4 to Turkey’s Hakan Dogan in an intense bout.

Zareen will face another tough challenge as she takes on 2019 World Championships silver-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey while Solanki will be up against Argentina’s Nirco Cuello.