Bhadrak: Two members of a family, including a 5-year-old boy, died due to electrocution in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Adivasi Sahi of Daishing village under the Bhadrak Rural Police Station limits, when the minor and his maternal uncle came in contact with a live electric wire, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Naba Munda and his uncle, Nidhi Munda (21).

According to police, Naba was chasing some monkeys near the village when he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire lying on the ground. He was electrocuted and died on the spot.

“His uncle, Nidhi, rushed to rescue the boy. Unfortunately, he too came in contact with the same wire and was electrocuted to death,” a police officer said.

Local residents immediately disconnected the power supply and took the boy and his uncle to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where the two were declared dead, he said.

Dayanidhi Das, inspector in charge of the Bhadrak Rural Police Station, said they have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, and further investigation is underway.

Locals raised serious concerns about unsafe electrical infrastructure in rural areas.

