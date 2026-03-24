Bhubaneswar: Chaos prevailed at the government-run Capital Hospital Tuesday after the family of an 11-year-old boy alleged that he died due to the administration of a wrong injection.

Police personnel rushed to the hospital mortuary, where the family members of the boy from Kalupada in Khurda district have been staging a protest, officials said.

Hospital authorities have yet to provide any clarification on the allegation.

The boy was brought to the casualty ward around 9.30 am after he sustained injuries in a fall from a cycle, his elder sister claimed.

“When we brought him here, he was conscious and talking to family members. He even asked for water. The doctor administered an injection. After some time, we were told that he is no more,” she said, alleging that her brother died due to the administration of a wrong injection.

As the hospital sent the body for post-mortem examination, family members protested, alleging they were not allowed to complete formalities, a police official said.