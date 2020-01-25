Bhubaneswar: After a roof collapse at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here killed one and injured many others Friday night, the construction company engaged in building the now-collapsed part of the terminal Saturday claimed that necessary safety measures were in place at the construction site.

Dilip Khatoi, the managing director of the construction company, said “All safety measures were in place. The roof collapsed after the workers left the place. I am not sure how the helper of a truck came under the roof.”

This, however, was not enough to calm the nerves of many as demands for a fair probe poured in from many quarters.

“Action will be taken against those responsible for the accident,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said who also assured of a swift probe into the incident.

Speaking of the fatalities, Khordha Collector Sitanshu Rout confirmed that one person has died. Around 10 other workers at the site also suffered minor injuries but are out of danger.

The deceased has been identified as Anataryami Guru, the helper of a truck engaged in construction works. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said Guru was rescued alive after personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF and the State Fire Department cut through the concrete. However, he succumbed to injuries in hospital.

It may be mentioned here that the incident took place late Friday night when the labourers were engaged in the construction of a 6,000-sq ft roof meant to link Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport.

