Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Thursday clarified that it will operate on a single shift with reduced number of flights owing to limited manpower amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

Briefing the media here, Thursday, BPIA Director, VV Rao said the airport will operate from 10 am to 6 pm daily on a single shift. Rao added that the airport will handle 16 flights with two flights per hour and will be handling lesser traffic once the second phase of lockdown is lifted.

“During lockdown period the airport is being operational to meet the requirement related to cargo, medical emergency, refuelling en route, COVID-19 related flight operations. We are waiting for directions on scheduled flights (Domestic and International) from central authorities,” Rao said.

Referring to the preventive measures to be put in place at the airport for the passengers as well as the airport staff, he said there will be special guidelines for the management of the airport. Apart from added washbasins strict hygiene instructions will be constituted once the operations restart.

As per the sources at the BPIA, the airport is working with less than 50 per cent manpower to promote social distancing. Rotated shifts and alternative working hours have been made in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.