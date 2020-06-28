Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) Sunday released the schedule for final semester (regular) examination for 2019-20 academic year.

BPUT authorities said that the final semester examination for all courses, which were delayed owing to COVID-19 outbreak, will be conducted online. For this, the authorities will take the help of Artificial Intelligence Proctored Platform along with manual proctoring when needed.

The examination for various courses will start from July 9 and conclude July 29. While the first sitting will be held from 10am to 12 noon, the second sitting will be held from 2pm to 4pm.

The examination schedule of the final semester examination is as follows:

Ph Course(s) Date(s) of Trial/mock Test Time for Mock Test Last date for submission of On-Line Option Form by the Student to the College for on-line Test Last date of on-line re-registration after verification of the student Option Form by the College in the University UMS for on-line test Date and period of Examination 1 B. Plan & B. Arch 02.07.20 to 03.07.20 10.30 Am to 4.30 PM 05.07.2020 07.07.2020 09.07.2020 to 11.07.2020 2 B. Pharma 04.07.20 to 05.07.20 10.30AM to 4.30 PM 07.07. 2020 09.07.2020 13.07.2020 to 17.07.2020 3 MBA (Regular) 06.07.20 to 07.07.20 10.30AM to 4.30 PM 11.07. 2020 13.07.2020 17.07.2020 to 25.07.2020 4 B. Tech 08.07.20 to 10.07.20 12 Noon to 5.00 PM 13.07.2020 16.07.2020 20.07.2020 to 27.07.2020 5 M. Sc (Integrated), & MBA (PT) 13.07.20 to 14.07.20 11.00 AM to 4.30 PM 17.07.2020 21.07.2020 25.07.2020 to 29.07.2020

PNN