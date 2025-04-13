Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) organised a workshop on the implementation of NEP 2020 for technical & professional education at the Rail Auditorium here Saturday.

The event also hosted an award ceremony and distributed prizes to the winners of the BPUT Tech Carnival 2024. All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam attended as the chief guest. “NEP 2020 is a transformative roadmap for the Indian academic landscape.

It emphasises flexibility, self-learning, experiential and multidisciplinary education, and digital integration,” said Sitharam. He also underscored the importance of research, innovation, and collaboration in today’s learning ecosystem.

Distinguished guests included OUTR Bhubaneswar vice chancellor Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal, and World Skill Center CEO Rashmita Panda. BPUT vice chancellor Amiya Kumar Rath delivered the welcome address and presentation and stated, “NEP 2020 is built on key pillars such as holistic education, access, equity, inclusivity, and outcome-based learning. It promotes the use of regional languages, strengthening industry-academia linkages.”

The event concluded with the prize distribution for the BPUT Tech Carnival 2024, where 112 prizes were awarded to 250 students across 37 events. Additionally, 24 venue colleges were felicitated by AICTE.

The university also launched BPUT News, BPUT e-News, BPUT O-Jobz, and the BPUT Multidisciplinary International Conference on the occasion. Over 950 participants, including principals and faculty members from 135 affiliated colleges and other state technical universities, attended the programme.

