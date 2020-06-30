Bhubaneswar: Two days after Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) made an announcement to conduct final semester examination for 2019-20 academic year on online mode, students under the university sat on protest Tuesday opposing the decision.

The students said that holding exams during the coronavirus pandemic will endanger their health conditions. They also said that many of them stay outside the state and it will be difficult for them to appear physically for the exams due to the lack of transport.

The students demanded that the varsity promote students on the basis of results of previous semesters and internal examinations like other reputed educational institutions. Moreover, the students have also opposed holding an online exam, evaluation of answer sheets and result declaration through a third party in Telangana.

Earlier, Monday, a group of BPUT students had demonstrated a peaceful protest while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Notably, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) Sunday released the schedule for final semester (regular) examination for 2019-20 academic year. BPUT authorities said that the final semester examination for all courses, which were delayed owing to COVID-19 outbreak, will be conducted online. For this, the authorities will take the help of Artificial Intelligence Proctored Platform along with manual proctoring when needed.

The examination for various courses will start from July 9 and conclude July 29. While the first sitting will be held from 10am to 12 noon, the second sitting will be held from 2pm to 4pm.

