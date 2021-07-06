Rio de Janeiro: Many Brazil players didn’t want to take part in the Copa America tournament. Look at them now. The Selecao advanced to the final with a 1-0 win over Peru here Monday. Shortly later, their star said he hoped to see their arch rivals Saturday at the Maracana Stadium. “I want Argentina in the final,” Neymar said after the match at the Nilton Santos Stadium here. “I am cheering for them because I have many friends there. In the Copa America final, Brazil will win,” Neymar added, laughing.

Argentina and Colombia will play the other semifinal Tuesday. Only Lionel Messi’s team can match Brazil’s campaign so far with five wins in six Copa America matches.

Neymar made the difference on the bumpy pitch of the Nilton Santos Stadium. The only goal of the match came in the 34th minute after Neymar tricked defender Alexander Callens on the left edge of the box. He then sent a pass to Lucas Paquetá, who just pushed the ball to the back of the net.

The 23-year-old Paquetá, who started the tournament on the bench, is now one of leading players for Brazil. He constantly received the ball in the middle, easing the pressure on Neymar, and also marked with intensity.

Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was one of the best of the match despite his team’s elimination. He made two difficult saves from short range in the 18th minute, one by Neymar and the other by Richarlison. Had the saves not been made, Brazil would have been on top sooner.

Brazil gave the impression they could score when they wanted against Peru. They had beaten the same side 4-0 in the group stage of the tournament. But the second half was very different, with Gianluca Lapadula forcing goalkeeper Ederson to make a key save in the 49th minute after a cross. Brazil still had opportunities, but continued to waste counter-attacks.

“It (the match against Peru) wears us down not only physically, but mentally too,” Brazil coach Tite said. “In these Copa America matches we play a mental marathon,” he added.

Brazil will seek their 10th title in the South American championship in the 14 editions of the tournament. It was moved to Brazil after Argentina and Colombia withdrew from co-hosting it due to Covid-19 concerns in Argentina and street protests in Colombia.

“Today (Monday) we were solid at the back, everyone helped, that’s the spirit to win titles,” midfielder Casemiro said. “Now it is all about mentality and heart. You don’t play a final, you win a final,” he added.

Two years ago Brazil won the title without injured Neymar in a 3-1 win over Peru. Next Saturday’s final, which will be played in front of no fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, promises to be more challenging.