Salepur: The sensational Mahanga double murder case took a startling turn Saturday with the prime accused Prafulla Biswal being killed in a road mishap.

Biswal had been on the run since the murder of Mahanga block chairman and BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral. He had also been wanted in connection with murdering one Bikas Jena.

Neither the police nor the family members of Biswal have confirmed the cause of Biswal’s death. However, the police believe that he might have come under the wheels of a speeding truck.

According to a source, the police had been tracking Biswal’s mobile number and Friday, they came to know that he was in Tangi area. A police team could not find him despite conducting raids at various places.

Later in the night, the police were informed that a body was lying on the road in Tangi area. A team immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Later the body was identified as that of Biswal.

The former Mahanga block chairperson Kulamani had been returning home along with his associate Dibya Singh on his motorcycle when some miscreants attacked the duo with sharp weapons near Jankoti area in Cuttack, January 2.

Doctors declared Kulamani as ‘brought dead’ at Mahanga community health centre and Dibya Singh had succumbed to critical injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical Hospital in the district.

PNN