Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who was admitted to a hospital here Wednesday after complaining of chest pains and uneasiness underwent another angioplasty Thursday. Two more stents were implanted in the arteries of the heart which had blockages. Earlier Thursday, Sourav Ganguly was examined by eminent cardiologist Dr Debi Shetty. Hospital sources said that the decision to perform the second angioplasty was taken after Dr Shetty examined Ganguly. He hthen had a discussion with the team of doctors who are currently keeping Ganguly under observation.

It should be stated here that while exercising at his home gymnasium January 2, Ganguly had suffered a blackout. Then also he had felt severe chest pain. He was rushed to hospital where after various examinations, it was found that he had three blockages in his arteries. Ganguly then underwent his first angioplasty a couple of days later and was released from the hospital January 7. Doctors had then said Ganguly would be able to resume his normal activities within a couple of weeks.

Ganguly was slowly returning to normalcy when he again felt uneasy and complained of slight chest pan on the night of January 26. Following which he was admitted to the hospital Wednesday. There a team of three doctors carried out various checks on his and said his condition is stable. Meanwhile Ganguly’s family members called up Dr Shetty and requested him to come down to Kolkata from Bangalore. Accordingly Dr Shetty flew down Thursday morning and rushed to the hospital directly from the airport.

“The 48-year-old cricket icon is stable’, said hospital sources. “Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in Mr Ganguly’s coronary arteries,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series of medical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised Wednesday for the second time in a month, because of a cardiac condition.