Can a phone connect to a hotel’s Wi-Fi without entering a password? Technically yes, if the network is open or your device has previously connected to a Wi-Fi with the same credentials. But for one couple in China, this small detail led to a dramatic breakup.

The couple had gone to Chongqing for a romantic vacation. While checking in to their hotel, things took an unexpected turn. The woman, named Li, couldn’t find her identity card and decided to download a digital version. That’s when her phone silently connected to the hotel’s Wi-Fi. She claimed she got internet access without doing anything, which made her boyfriend suspicious.

When the couple discovered that Li’s phone had automatically connected to the hotel’s Wi-Fi, they were puzzled. Li had never been to that hotel before.

Her boyfriend questioned her on the spot, but Li couldn’t explain the technical details. Tensions escalated quickly and convinced she was lying, he left her then and there. Li later shared the incident with her friends, who were also shocked. Determined to prove her innocence, she began looking for answers.

Eventually the reason surfaced. A different hotel in Chongqing, where Li had previously worked, had used the exact same Wi-Fi credentials. Her phone had likely saved the login and automatically connected at the new location.

Unfortunately, the damage was done. Her boyfriend had already left her.