Bhubaneswar: A special Vigilance court in Sundargarh Saturday sentenced Dr Patita Paban Barik, former medical officer (MO) of Gurundia Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district, to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a bribery case.

“The court also imposed a fine on Barik, who was found guilty under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant,” a Vigilance statement said.

According to Vigilance, the doctor had demanded a bribe from a vehicle owner for signing a logbook required to process the hire charge bill for a vehicle engaged by the complainant.

PNN