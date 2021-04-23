Jharsuguda: A bride’s family had to cough up Rs 10,000 as fine for arranging a feast, flouting COVID-19 norms at Itabhati village under Sadar police limits in Jharsuguda district. The incident took place Thursday, but since then has become a hot topic of discussion in the village.

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, restrictions have been imposed on celebrations like marriages. The maximum permissible guest limit for marriage ceremonies according to the Odisha government’s latest directive is 50 persons.

However, rules are being rarely followed as the ceremony at Itabhati village demonstrated. More than 50 guests were invited for the wedding and the feast. However, Sadar police got the information about flouting of rules.

A team from Sadar police station swooped on the venue. They found that the feast was organised without following Covid-19 protocols. The cops took immediate action against the bride’s family. They asked the family members to stop the feast mid-way and also fined them Rs 10, 000.

It should be stated here that Jharsuguda district reported Friday 261 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally up to 10,274. So far 8,464 persons have recovered and the number of active cases stands at 1,782. The district has been declared as ‘red zone’.

PNN