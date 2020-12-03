Bhubaneswar: Infocity Police personnel arrested Thursday morning four persons including one woman for their alleged involvement in smuggling drugs. Police seized seven grams of brown sugar, Rs. 47,000 in cash, seven mobile phones and one four-wheeler (No – OD 02 BH 7489) from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at Patia Station road near Nino patrol pump. The four arrested persons have confessed to their crime, police said. They have also disclosed the name of the person in West Bengal from who they were procuring drugs. The vehicle was used to bring the drug items to Odisha and to sell those at various locations. Police are trying to find out whether those arrested had any other contacts outside of Odisha.

Sources said that police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the leader of the smuggling gang.

PNN