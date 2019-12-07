Jagatsinghpur: Excise sleuths Saturday nabbed a brown sugar dealer and seized 75 grams of the contraband from his possession during a raid at Markandapur village in Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Das.

The seized brown sugar is stated to be worth Rs 7.50 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal smuggling of brown sugar, the excise official conducted a surprise raid leading to the arrest of the drug peddler.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on.

Notably, a joint team comprising central excise’s flying squad and excise officials from Bhadrak seized 84 grams of brown sugar at Sadananadapur under Tihidi police limits in this district Friday.

The team has arrested Chandan Kumar Padhi while he was carrying the contraband on his motorcycle from his village to Guamal. The excise officials asserted that Chandan is a professional dug peddler. The brown sugar seized from him was valued at Rs 8.40 lakh.

PNN