Jatni: The Quick Action Team of Twin City Commissionerate police and Jatni police Wednesday arrested a drug peddler from Khordha district and seized 40 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The identity of the accused is yet to be revealed.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off, the police along with the QAT conducted a raid in Jatni area Wednesday morning. During the raid, the personnel found 40 grams of brown sugar from his possession. Subsequently, the accused was arrested under relevant sections of IPC.

A car, Rs 1.1 lakh in cash and a mobile phone have also been seized from the accused.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. In a major crackdown against drug peddling, Excise sleuths November 27 nabbed a brown sugar dealer and seized 12 grams of the substance from his possession during a raid at Chhanua under Sadar block in Balasore district.

