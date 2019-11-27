Rupsa: Excise sleuths Monday nabbed a brown sugar dealer and seized 12 grams of the substance from his possession during a raid at Chhanua under Sadar block in Balasore district.

The accused was identified as Nishakar Patra. The seized brown sugar is stated to be worth Rs 1.2 lakh. Excise sleuths said Patra was hoodwinking the excise and police officials despite complaints have been filed against him. He was arrested after a trap was laid to catch him. A team led by Balasore-1 police IIC Arjun Kumar Mallick accompanying the excise officials raided his place and nabbed him. A case was registered in this connection and the accused was produced in court. He was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea rejected.

PNN