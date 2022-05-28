Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has seized over 1 kg brown sugar valued at Rs 1.20 crore during a raid in Bhubaneswar, and arrested two persons involved in the illegal trade, the police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF conducted a raid at Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar on Friday evening, and seized the narcotic drugs along with Rs 17,000 cash from the two drug peddlers.

The accused — identified as Kapildev Majumdar, a resident of West Bengal, and Rasmiranjan Bhol of Khurda district, have been arrested and forwarded to court, the STF said.

During the raid, the police have seized one fake identity card as doctor Gynecology, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, xerox copy of photographs in police uniform, fake ID card as GM Swastika Event Ltd, one motorcycle and two laptops from the possession of accused Rasmiranjan Bhol.

The STF officials said the duo were using fake identity as doctor and police official for the illegal trade.

In this connection, the police registered a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.