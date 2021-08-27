Balasore: Brown sugar was again seized from Jaleswar in Balasore district Friday. A 10-member excise and STF team led by a deputy commissioner stopped a vehicle at the intersection of National Highway 60 in Jaleswar town. The excise officials then searched the vehicle and found 150gm of brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh hidden in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle and a woman were arrested after the contraband was found.

It should be stated here that a couple of weeks back, the STF had also seized approximately two kilograms of brown sugar from a market in Jaleswar town. The Crime Branch STF team had conducted raids acting on a tip-off leading to the seizure of the contraband.

The two incidents prove that Jaleswar town is slowly becoming the hotbed for dealing in narcotics. However, the police and officials of the Excise department have been alert leading to seizures and arrests.