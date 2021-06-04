Jaleswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized Friday nearly two kilograms of brown sugar from a place here in Balasore district. Three persons have been arrested for their involvement in the illegal narcotics trade.

The police are yet to disclose the identities of the arrested persons as it would affect the investigation. The police said the value of the seized brown sugar will be around Rs 2,00,00,000.

According to a source, the trio was desperate to get rid of the contraband they had with them during lockdown. They were looking for prospective buyers. On being tipped off, STF personnel met the peddlers posing as customers. Just when they were about to receive the money for the brown sugar, they were nabbed by STF officials.

The investigation is underway to trace the other members of the racket out.

Notably, the STF had seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1,00,00,000 from Sahadevkhunta area in Balasore town May 1. Two drug peddlers were also arrested in this connection.

PNN