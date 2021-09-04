Balasore: Brown sugar worth around Rs 2 lakh was seized in Balasore town Saturday and three persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided a house in Aradbazar area and apprehended the woman, an officer said.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh, the officer of Sahadevkhunta Police Station said.

Based on the inputs given by the suspected woman drug peddler during interrogation, two more persons were also arrested, he added.

PTI