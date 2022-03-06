Balasore: In a major crackdown, a joint team of Excise department officials from Jaleswar and Bhograi arrested a brown sugar peddler Saturday night from Kamarda locality in Balasore district following a raid, an Excise official informed Sunday.

According to the source, a raid was conducted after a video of some youths striking a deal of the contraband item inside a shop located at a secluded place went viral on social media earlier in the day. The illegal trader has been identified as Ambu Das.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of Excise officials along with Jaleswar police carried out the raid at Kamarda on SH-57 in the district and seized 260 grams of brown sugar from Das’s possession.

“In the viral video, the youths were seen negotiating the price of brown sugar at a shop alongside State Highway. Valuation of the seized narcotics would be around Rs 26 lakh in the open market. During interrogation, the accused Ambu Das could not produce any valid document in support of possessing the contraband item, for which he was later arrested,” the senior Excise official said.

Jaleswar police have registered a case in this connection and initiated a detailed investigation, which is underway. The drug peddler will be forwarded to a local court later Sunday.

Police have been trying to find out the link of a cartel, if any.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jaleswar block is a major transit point in Balasore district for brown sugar trade in Odisha. The drug is supplied to different parts of the state through different peddlers after they procure the same from neighbouring West Bengal.

The shop where the brown sugar deal was being struck was about 500 meter away from Kamarda police station.

PNN