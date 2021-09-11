Balasore: Two persons have been arrested after brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh was recovered from their possession in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided an area in Jaleswar Thursday night and seized 300 gram of the contraband, a senior police officer said.

Brown sugar worth over Rs 6 crore has been seized by a special task force of the state police and excise department in and around Jaleswar area in the past two months, he added.

PTI