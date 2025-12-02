Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics, the Bhubaneswar Excise Department on Monday arrested three individuals, including a woman, from the Mainshikhala Basti area in front of Rajiv Awas Yojana Apartment, Block-2, and seized 340 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 34 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Sethi (26), Simanchala Gauda (33) and Mamata Das (41).

According to sources, the Excise Department received a reliable tip-off about brown sugar smuggling in the area.

A team led by Inspector of Excise Range-I, Nabasmita Nayak, intercepted the suspects, who attempted to flee but were apprehended.

Mamata later arrived at the spot and intervened during the investigation, prompting officers to search her.

A total of 340 grams of brown sugar was seized from all three accused. They were arrested and forwarded to court.

“Narcotic peddlers have been active in the Mainshikhala Basti area. In the past two months, we have arrested 5–6 peddlers from this location and forwarded them to court,” said Raj Sekhar Swain, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Bhubaneswar.

In another incident, Khandagiri police Monday arrested four individuals for peddling brown sugar near Bhuasuni Temple along the AIIMS road on the outskirts of the City.

Police also seized 20 grams of the contraband and two motorcycles used in the illegal trade.

The accused have been identified as Arun Patra (19), Sakti Narayan Nanda (27), Jagannath Sahoo (29) and Dasarathi Dalei (26).

According to police sources, the IIC of Khandagiri Police Station received credible information about illegal drug peddling in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused on the spot.

Police have booked the accused under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and forwarded them to court.