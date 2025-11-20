Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police and the Laxmisagar police Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with illegal brown sugar trade in different locations of the City.

In the first incident, acting on a reliable input, the STF carried out a raid near Dhauli Stupa, leading to the arrest of two drug peddlers – Pradeep Kumar Patra, 38, and Sahanawaz Hussain, 41.

During the search, the team recovered 264 grams of brown sugar, three mobile phones, one motorcycle and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Both have been booked under Sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. In another incident, Laxmisagar police arrested two persons and seized 10 grams of brown sugar from them in the Jharpada area here.

The accused were identified as Ayush Das, 26, and Tapas Kumar Majhi, 20.

Acting on reliable input, a police team, led by SI Amit Kumar Senapati, conducted a raid and arrested them.