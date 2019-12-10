Balasore: Excise sleuths Tuesday nabbed a brown sugar dealer and seized 60 grams of the contraband from his possession during a raid at Rajpur village in Jaleswar area in Balasore district. The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

The seized brown sugar is stated to be worth Rs 6.8 lakh. According to the excise officials, acting on reliable source about the illegal trade, the Excise sleuths conducted a raid in the area and apprehended the youth from the village here.

The officials took the accused into the custody. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and further probe into the matter is under way.

Notably, Excise sleuths December 7 nabbed a brown sugar dealer Deepak Das and seized 75 grams of the contraband worth Rs 7.50 lakh from his possession during a raid at Markandapur village in Jagatsinghpur district.

PNN