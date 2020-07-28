Bhubaneswar: Contributing a major stake towards the management of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the city, the ‘1929 Call Centre’ at the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC) of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has handled nearly 700 incoming calls and made around 6,000 calls to assist people facing difficulties due to coronavirus.

For the smooth functioning of the ‘1929 Call Centre’ and to make it more responsive, the authorities of BCSL have arranged duty in two shifts since July 16 under the leadership of CEO, Prem Chandra Chaudhary. The first shift starts at 8.00am and continues till 2.00pm, the second shift is from 2.00pm to 10.00pm.

To handle the incoming queries and outgoing calls four persons have been designated in every shift. The staff deployed at the ‘1929 Call Centre’ handles calls in five categories.

The categories are: Monitoring of home isolation cases; overall monitoring and feedback from possible cases in different COVID care facilities or hospitals across this city; travellers coming to the city through the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA); taking feedback from the corona frontline warriors i.e. doctors, enforcement teams, shifting staff and home quarantine teams and finally details of patients in intensive care units (ICUs).

It should be stated here that the relevant information is given to the Central COVID-19 Control Room at the BMC by 11.00am everyday for the necessary coordination and follow-up activities.

As a more empathetic development the Health and Family Welfare Department has provided the services of two clinical psychologists and one psychiatric social worker from the De-Addiction Centre of the Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar, for the ‘1929 Call Centre’ so that the concerns of the affected persons due to coronavirus will be handled with care. In this manner the affected persons will get all possible comfort they deserve.

Earlier during the lockdown ending June 15, the ‘1929 Call Centre’ handled more than 9,500 calls. It also played a pivotal role in making swift inter-departmental coordination process for effective COVID-19 management.

PNN