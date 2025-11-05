Kolkata: The Border Security Force and West Bengal Police have reached a mutual settlement following Tuesday night’s clash between their personnel in Nadia district’s Chapra area over custody of seized Phensedyl, a banned cough syrup.

On one hand, the ​​Krishnanagar Police District, under whose jurisdiction the site of the clashes at Chapra comes, had released the BSF jawan, who was detained by the cops on Tuesday night, without registering any case against him.

On the other hand, it has been mutually agreed upon by both forces that the 1,753 bottles of Phensedyl that were seized on Tuesday night will remain in the possession of the Krishnanagar Police District.

Confirming the development, the deputy inspector general (public relations) of VSF’s South Bengal Frontiers, Nilotpal Pandey, told media persons that the misunderstanding between the two forces has been settled.

He also confirmed that personnel from both forces received minor injuries following the unfortunate incident Tuesday night. “The matter has now been mutually settled,” Pandey added.

The additional superintendent (headquarters) of Krishnanagar Police District, Sanjaykumar Meetkumar Makwana, said that the two cops injured in the clashes on Tuesday night have undergone preliminary treatment.

Tuesday night, some packets were being unloaded from a car on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway near the Seemanagar area of ​​Chapra police station.

The local residents opened the packets and found that there was a large quantity of the banned cough syrup ‘Phensedyl’ in them. The locals immediately informed the Chapra police station regarding the matter.

Officers from Chapra police station quickly reached the spot. They seized the banned cough syrups and took them in their car. At the same time, BSF jawans of Seemanagar 32 Battalion arrived at the spot. The BSF wanted to take the seized banned cough syrups into their custody. But the police refused to hand them over, citing the rules. This led to an argument between the two parties. After this, a physical fight broke out between them. More police personnel and a BSF team reached the spot to control the situation.