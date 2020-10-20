Malkangiri: A day after recovering a huge cache of explosive from a place bordering Malkangiri and Koraput districts, security personnel Tuesday unearthed a tiffin box bomb from a place in Malkangiri district, police said.

A team of BSF’s 9th Battalion was carrying out a combing operation in the Maoist infested pocket in Swabhiman anchal when they recovered the Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The bomb squad was called to diffuse the bomb.

Police said the bomb was planted with the intention to cause harm to the security personnel. Fortunately, the jawans could discover the bomb before stepping on to it. Had the BSF vehicle passed on the stretch, the picture would have been a different one.

During combing operation, the jawans also seized a huge quantities of Maoist leaflets, posters and other items from the jungle.

Earlier Monday, a team of BSF and Koraput District Voluntary Force (DVF) had come across the explosives stored by Maoists during a combing operation. The security personnel had seized 18 pieces of emulsion explosives, 500 pieces of gelatin, three pieces of camera flash, 15 metres of wire, 1,200 grams of splinter and slurry.

