Jammu: Ahead of the Republic Day, the BSF troops deployed along the International Border (IB) in Jammu are on high alert to deal with nefarious attempts of anti-national elements (ANEs) from across the border.

“Keeping in mind the present security scenario, intelligence inputs on the eve of Republic Day, BSF Jammu has been on high alert on Jammu International Border (IB),” BSF said.

BSF said it is carrying out extensive Anti-Tunnelling drive, Special Patrolling and Depth area domination despite extremely hostile weather conditions.

“To strengthen the border domination, mobilisation of troops have been done. Regular monitoring of suspicious activities of counterpart is being carried out through surveillance equipment,” BSF said.

“A joint patrolling/exercise are also being conducted along with Army, CRPF and State Police to scuttle any nefarious attempts of ANEs.”

Pertinently the BSF troops deployed on Jammu IB have been successful in foiling attempts from across the border by eliminating Pakistani intruders, seizing huge caches of arms and ammunition, narcotics and detecting tunnels in past one year.

IANS