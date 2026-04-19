Sashikant Barik, Co-founder of AcreRise, has been instrumental in transforming Odisha’s residential real estate landscape over the past 16 years, building the brand on a strong foundation of quality, professionalism and customer-first development.

Founded by first-generation entrepreneurs Barik and Sheikh Mairajul Haque, AcreRise has evolved into a trusted name in the state. Established at a time when organised and transparent real estate practices were still emerging, the company was driven by a clear vision to create homes rooted in trust, design excellence and long-term value.

Over the years, AcreRise has set new benchmarks through structured processes, superior construction standards and thoughtful planning, earning lasting confidence among homebuyers.

How is AcreRise contributing to the transformation of Bhubaneswar’s real estate market?

At AcreRise, we are redefining Bhubaneswar’s real estate with a future-forward vision where scale, lifestyle and sustainability converge. Our projects reflect this—One World offers global-standard living, Azure redefines riverfront luxury, Aura blends nature with sustainability, and Amantran delivers smart, well-connected homes. Together, these developments go beyond projects, shaping a more aspirational, design-led urban future for the City.

What strategies has AcreRise used to build a strong reputation in the real estate sector over the past decade?

Over the past decade, we at AcreRise have built a strong reputation by going beyond conventional real estate, anchoring our growth in trust, foresight and a customer-first approach. We prioritise legal transparency and compliance, reflected in our zero RERA-complaint record, strengthening stakeholder confidence. Guided by our philosophy, “Keeping You Ahead,” we create future-ready developments aligned with evolving needs. Our expansion focuses on high-potential micro-markets, supported by over 30 lakh sq. ft. under construction and 35 lakh sq. ft. in the pipeline.

What challenges and opportunities exist in the rapidly growing real estate market of Bhubaneswar?

Bhubaneswar’s real estate is entering a dynamic growth phase, driven by infrastructure upgrades and expanding economic corridors that are unlocking new micro-markets. The City is emerging as a strong Tier-2 hub, supported by growth in IT, education and healthcare, attracting both homebuyers and investors. Steady price appreciation and rising demand across affordable to premium segments further strengthen its appeal. However, challenges persist, including land and regulatory complexities, delayed approvals and rising construction costs. Addressing these issues will be crucial to sustaining balanced, long-term urban development.

How does a forward-looking vision and reliability help real estate companies gain trust among buyers and investors?

A forward-looking vision combined with reliability is key to building trust among today’s homebuyers and investors. A customer-first approach—focused on evolving lifestyles, future-ready planning, functional design and inclusive amenities—ensures long-term value. Equally important is consistent execution, with timely delivery and uncompromised quality, strengthening credibility. The adoption of new technologies across design, construction and customer engagement further enhances transparency and efficiency. Together, this blend of vision, innovation and dependable delivery helps build lasting trust and long-term relationships.

Are there plans to expand beyond Bhubaneswar or diversify into commercial or mixed-use developments?

At AcreRise, we have clear plans to expand both geographically and across asset classes. In Bhubaneswar, we are set to launch a landmark township, ‘Codename City Centre’, envisioned as a future-ready urban community, while also exploring commercial developments in emerging corridors. Beyond the City, we plan branded residences in Puri, tapping its growing appeal as a lifestyle destination. As part of our long-term strategy, we are also evaluating opportunities in key growth corridors of Bangalore, focusing on thoughtful, market-aligned expansion

What inspired you to venture into this line of business and what advice would you offer to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter this field?

The inspiration to enter real estate came from recognising a gap where trust, transparency and long-term thinking were often missing. The vision was to go beyond building structures and create developments that deliver lasting value and align with evolving lifestyles. For aspiring entrepreneurs, the key is to build with purpose and credibility. Focus on legal clarity, quality and customer experience, think long-term, choose locations wisely and ensure timely delivery. Equally important is the ability to adapt, embrace technology and stay ahead of market shifts— because lasting success comes from consistently delivering on your promises.