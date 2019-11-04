Bhubaneswar: Even as the state is yet to recover from the devastations caused by cyclone Fani that hit Odisha coast May 3, another cyclonic storm is taking shape in the Bay of Bengal. If formed, this one will be named cyclone Bulbul.

Different private weather forecast agencies predicted, Bulbul is likely to hit Odisha coast November 10. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said clear picture about the possible cyclonic storm will be known 48 hours hence.

A low pressure area has developed over north Andaman and sea. It is expected to move in a west-northwestward direction and intensify into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal around November 5 or 6.

“We expect the system to continue its movement in west-northwestward direction and intensify further into a deep depression and subsequently into a cyclone,” private weather forecasting agency Skymet said. “The sea surface temperatures are favourable and around 29-30 degrees Celsius. Our experts foresee that this weather system will be in deep sea for at least six days — enough for its intensification,” it said.

The agency forecast that this system will head towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast. This will be the third cyclone in the Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Pabuk and Fani.

Many other agencies like Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (US Navy), US-based Global Forecast System (GFS), European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMRWF) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) have also predicted that Bay of Bengal is going to churn another cyclone this year.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The low pressure area will be converted into a deep depression and may intensify further. The detailed picture of the system will be known after 48 hours.”

Bhubaneswar Met Centre chief HR Biswas too did not rule out formation of the cyclone. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours and intensify further with likely northwestwards movement thereafter, he said. Coastal part of the state may witness an increase in rainfall during subsequent two days, he added. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said the government is well prepared to meet the challenges in the event of a cyclone.