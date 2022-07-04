Nabarangpur: In a bizarre incident, burglars barged into Indravati High School in Khatiguda of Nabarangpur district and escaped with a computer, a printercum-Xerox machine, musical instruments and other valuable stationery items. However, more than the theft, the audacity of the miscreants has surprised many. The gang has issued an open challenge to the police. “It’s me Dhoom 4. Coming soon. Catch us if you can,” read a caption on the blackboard of a classroom, allegedly written by the looters.

The gang further wrote that they would strike again and dared the school administration and police to prevent them from doing so. The miscreants also wrote down several phone numbers on the blackboard, apparently giving clues to the police or maybe to mislead.

Interestingly, one of the phone numbers written on the blackboard belongs to a teacher of the school. When contacted, the teacher expressed helplessness on the issue and said he had no idea why the robbers wrote his number. The police have launched a probe into the case on the basis of the complaint filed by the school authorities.

The police team visited the school along with a forensic scientific squad and a sniffer dog to gather clues about the gang. The matter came to the fore after the peon of the school found the main gate broken and informed the headmaster.

Later, they found a computer, a printercum-Xerox machine and other valuable office stationery missing. It is suspected that the robbers gained entry into the office room by breaking two locks.