Patna: Burglars looted a house at Dianali village under Erandei panchayat in Patna block of Keonjhar district Thursday morning and decamped with Rs 80,000 in cash and gold ornaments.

According to a source, Bimala Mahanta, wife of Netrananda Mahanta, was alone at their house. After finishing daily chores, she locked the door of the house and went to their farmland at the backside of their house.

On her return, she found the lock broken and the door ajar. Sensing something wrong, she alerted her neighbours. In the house, she found the almirah had also been prised open and Rs 80,000 in cash, a gold chain, two pairs of gold earrings, two gold rings and silver anklets missing.

On being informed, police visited the house and carried out an investigation. They have launched a manhunt to nab the thieves, it was learnt.

Worth mentioning, miscreants had looted Rs 4 lakh from the dicky of a bike parked in front of tehsil office August 3 morning.

PNN