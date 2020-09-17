Bargarh: Bargarh police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in a number of burglaries and produced them before court, Friday. This information was given by Bargarh District SP Padmini Sahoo at a press conference conducted at the District Police Headquarter office here, Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Magsira Mahananda (22), Raja (19), Kishore Meher (20), Rohit Meher (20) and Bije Bag (21).

Police have recovered four four-wheelers (cars), one gold chain (which the accused have recently snatched from a woman in Bargarh city outskirts), 18 mobile phones, two bikes, two knives and Rs 4800/- from their possession.

The arrests came after several FIRs were registered by the residents of Bargarh city over lifting of motorcycles, snatching of mobile phone and laptops from several areas of the city.

Police were tipped off about the location of the gang members Thursday afternoon. Acting on it a team of Bargarh Police swooped on the spot and arrested the four.

Police said that those arrested are history-sheeters. They have a number of cases pending against them. Their criminal activities are spread across the district headquarters area. Mostly they commit the acts on National Highway near Feroline area.

The gang often used to waylaid victims early in the morning and snatch their bikes and other valuable items. Police said that with the arrest of the four accused, incidents of snatching and stealing two-wheelers would certainly decrease in Bargarh city.

PNN