Sundargarh: A minor girl of Subdega area under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district who had a relationship with a youth of her area was found dead at her lover’s house Tuesday morning under mysterious circumstances.

Police have not declared the details of the minor girl.

Sources said that the minor girl had a relationship with a married man of that area. The family members had been opposing the relationship for several months. The minor girl had been living in the married man’s house in a live-in-relationship for the last six months.

The married man has been identified as Srikant Pradhan of Tungaripada in the district. Pradhan was staying in a rented house at Subdega area.

Tuesday morning some locals found smoke from Pradhan’s house. When they looked into the house they found the burnt body of the minor girl.

They informed the police about the same. Police recovered the body and then it for postmortem. Preliminary report from the doctor said that the girl was four months pregnant.

Pradhan fled from the spot following the death of the girl. Police suspect that he killed the girl by setting her on fire.

On the other hand, police have registered a murder case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the girl’s father who alleged that his daughter was killed.

