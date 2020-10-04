Malkangiri: At least seven persons suffered critical injuries after a bus carrying Tamil Nadu bound migrant workers turned turtle on NH-326 near Champakhari area in Malkangiri district Sunday.

All the injured labourers have been admitted at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH).

According to a source, 27 labourers aboard the bus were travelling from Sonepur to Tiruchirapalli district in Tamil Nadu to work at a spinning mill. As the bus was nearing Champakhari, the driver lost control on the wheels owing to some issue following which the bus skidded off the road and overturned.

Local people immediately informed the police and rushed to the spot. Later, police reached the spot and with the help of local people, they rescued the injured labourers who were then rushed to Malkangiri DHH. Remaining 20 labourers were fortunate enough to have escaped with minor bruises.

PNN