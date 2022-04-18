Bhubaneswar: In less than a period of 20 days, Odisha government Monday once again hiked the bus fare under the automatic fare revision mechanism. The last time bus fares were revised in Odisha on March 31. The Transport department said that bus fares were hiked as the diesel price has escalated manifold.

With the rise of petrol and diesel prices, the revised rates will now charge passengers 92 paise/km against the previous fares of 90 paise/km. On the other hand, express buses will charge 96paise/km against previous rate of 94 paise/km.

The revised bus fare will come into effect from April 18 (today).

Deluxe category buses will now charge Rs 1.35 per km as against Rs 1.31 per km while passengers travelling in AC deluxe buses will pay Rs 1.63 per km as against Rs 1.59 per km earlier.

At the same time, passengers will now have to pay Rs 2.53/km against the previous rate of Rs 2.47/km for travelling in Super Premium buses.

“Due to increase in diesel price from Rs per litre to Rs 98.40 as on March 31,2022 to Rs 102.22 on April 18, 2022, leading to price increased by an amount equal to Rs 3.82 in direct and Rs 4.05 in cumulative (including the carryover), the fare for stage carriages other than town buss plying within the state shall be fixed at increased rate,” said a notification issued by Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority (STA).