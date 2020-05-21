Balasore: As many as 40 migrant workers suffered injuries after a bus carrying them overturned on NH-60 near Laxmannath Toll Plaza in Jaleswar area of Balasore district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Sources said around 50 migrant workers were travelling from Kerala to Kolkata by hiring a bus. Near Laxmannath Toll Plaza of Balasore district the driver lost control over the wheels due to darkness.

As a result, the vehicle overturned following which the on-board passengers received injuries.

Being informed, police, ambulance and district fire service officials reached the spot and carried out a rescue act.

PNN