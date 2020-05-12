Bhubaneswar: Odisha transport minister Padmanabha Behera Tuesday said that private bus owners have been cleared to run their buses on the roads of green zones across the state.

The buses in green zones will be able to carry only 50 per cent passengers as compared to available numbers of seats. As the bus owner will face losses following the new rule, in order to compensate the loss, the government has doubled the fare, Behera said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Road Transportation Corporation (OSRTC) will ply buses between Bhubaneswar to Cuttack from Wednesday, the minister said.

The bus fare between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has been kept at Rs 30. This service between the twin cities will only be available for officer-goers, he added.