Bhubaneswar: The 13th Annual International Conference of Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute (ISDSI) was held which saw participation from over 300 professors, scholars and industry managers from India, USA, China, Europe, New Zealand and South Africa. This was the first ISDSI conference in east India. Directors and deans of several IIMs, IITs, JNU, NITs and XLRI were present during the conference.

The theme of the three-day conference is “Managing Industry Transformation in Post-Digital Era”. The conference was hosted by Indian Institute of Management- Sambalpur (IIM-S).

“This conference is an effort to keep the industry updated on current and future developments and help the stakeholders prepare for the disruptive period that we are about to enter. The post digital era will witness the emergence of Quantum Computing and Block chain systems. All these will impose radical disruptions in the industry as well as in management and governance. Modern and innovative technology will continue to test us and create new and complex challenges for us. We must keep on reinventing ourselves to survive in this era,” said Mahadeo Jaiswal, President, ISDSI and Director of IIM-S.

The sessions were in line with the main theme while suggesting ways on how management institutes and industry stakeholders can continue to thrive in the post digital era and the role of B-schools in this age. The sessions also focused on how leaders can make the best use of available resources to leverage strengths and capacities to the fullest.

The Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute (ISDSI), part of the DSI, is an interdisciplinary global think tank dedicated to the advancement of science and practice of research about managerial decisions.