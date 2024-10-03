Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said that his meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries regarding their investment in the state was fruitful.

Majhi said this after holding discussions with ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats of 34 countries at an event in New Delhi.

“I had a fruitful discussion with the representatives of different countries. We expect a good investment in the semi-conductor, petrochemicals, IT, green energy, electronics and food processing sectors,” Majhi said.

While wooing foreign investors at the meeting, the chief minister presented Odisha’s dynamic industrial landscape and investment opportunities to the global audience.

Representatives of Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam and the UK held discussions with Majhi, according to an official release.

The state government has set a target to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment in Odisha during next five years.

Majhi too had a one-on-one meeting with delegations of various industry bodies and associations.

He informed them about the state’s industrial potential, conducive policies, ease of doing business, and an investor-friendly environment, an official said.

The CM also invited global investors to attend the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025′ scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar January 28 and 29.

Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and other senior state government officials attended the meeting.

Attending the meeting, Ahuja outlined Odisha’s transformation from an agrarian to industrial hub and also highlighted the state’s strategic location, rich resources, and investor-friendly policies.

