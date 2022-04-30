Mumbai: Jos Buttler smashed a 52-ball 67 as Rajasthan Royals scored 158 for six against Mumbai Indians in a return-leg IPL match here Saturday.

The second highest scorer for RR was Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9 balls) who played a cameo to take RR past 150-run mark.

For MI, who are yet to open their account in the tournament, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant spinner Kumar Kartikeya impressed with his one for 19 in his four overs and Daniel Sams (1/32) snapped one.

Hrithik Shokeen too took two but he went for too many runs, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) too was on the mark.

Brief Scores: RR 158 for 6 (Jos Buttler 67 off 52 balls, Riley Meredith 2/24) vs MI.

PTI