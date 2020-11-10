Bhubaneswar: The sixth round of counting ended and BJD candidates were still leading in both Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly seats.

Results till the end of sixth round:

BJD’s Bijay Shankar Das, in Tirtol, was leading with 21,996 votes, followed by BJP’s Rajkishore Behera (13,882), Congress’s Himanshu Bhusan Mallick (2,790), CPI’s Bijay Kumar Bhoi (370), independent candidate Golap Majari Bhoi (58), independent candidate Ramesh Chandra Mallick (63), independent candidate Arjuna Charan Behera (57), independent candidate Sachitra Mallick (52), independent candidate Rabindra Nath Sethy (36) and NOTA (219).

Similarly, in Balasore Sadar constituency, BJD’s Swarup Kumar Das was leading as he polled 21,924 votes so far. At the same time, BJP’s Manas Kumar Dutta and Congress’s Mamata Kundu received 19,457 and 1,869 votes respectively. Independent candidates Benudhar Barik, Bhagyauddit Daspattanayak and Md Numan Khan bagged 191, 69 and 59 votes respectively. 132 votes polled as NOTA.

PNN