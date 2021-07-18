Bhubaneswar: The College of Engineering and Technology (CET) Bhubaneswar will be upgraded into a non-affiliating unitary university. Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday approved the proposal for enacting a new law for upgrading the CET into a university.

The premier college will be converted as Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).

Briefing newspersons after the Cabinet meeting Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said after upgradation, the university will be able to provide facilities and opportunities for graduate and post-graduate education.

It will also impart PHD and research in the field of Engineering, Science and Technology including Information Technology and its application, architecture and management through instruction training, research, development, and extension.

The university will also serve as a centre for fostering cooperation and interaction between the academic and research community on the one hand and industry on the other.

It will also provide opportunities for improving employability through entrepreneurial training, specialised training and soft skill requirements by industries.

Upgrading the college into university will open doors for sharing of experiences and taking up collaborative ventures for higher learning and research with other universities in the state, country and overseas, Mohapatra said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for upgradation of the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) Projects. Upgradation of OSWAN with operation and maintenance for five years involved an estimated project cost of Rs 332.09 crore.

OSWAN is an ambitious project to provide the state with a basic technology backbone which is utilised for carrying data, video and voice traffic.The existing SWAN needs upgrading to take care of epilating old and end of life equipment.

