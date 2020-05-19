Bhubaneswar: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Tuesday reviewed the preparedness made by state government to tackle cyclonic storm Amphan.

Gauba discussed the preparedness measures with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy along with Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena and Home secretary Sanjiv Chopra through video conferencing.

Issues regarding evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, relief & rescue operations, storing of essential commodities and immediate restoration of road communication, power connectivity etc were discussed.

Tripathy informed the Cabinet Secretary that evacuation of people from vulnerable areas would be completed soon. He also said that manpower and equipment were moved to strategic points for immediate restoration of road and power communication from both sides. Diesel generator (DG) sets were hired to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the affected people, he stated.

The Chief Secretary further said that telecom companies were requested to keep DG sets for un-interrupted telecommunication services. Truck mounted telecom towers have been kept ready for any eventuality due to the cyclone.

Besides, cyclone shelters were made ready with necessary equipment, he added.

Gauba assured the government of all assistance for tackling the cyclone. He directed different central departments to stay in touch with state departments.

SRC Jena said, “In addition to PRI and local administration, we are using local based alert system (LBAS) and self broadcasting system for extending our outreach to people without creating panic among them.”