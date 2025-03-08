RESHMI YADAV,OP

Bhubaneswar: With India generating an estimated 113,000 tons of menstrual waste annually from 12.3 billion discarded disposable pads, experts and advocates on ‘International Women’s Day’ called for a shift to sustainable menstruation practices in the country. This is in the backdrop of findings that most of these pads contain up to 90 per cent plastic which will take 500 to 800 years to decompose, and often end up in landfills, water bodies, or are incinerated, releasing harmful toxins. “The widespread use of disposable pads is creating a severe waste crisis,” said Surabhi Jain, Director of Eco sustain Forums and Joint Secretary, Orissa Environmental Society. “An average user generates 125–150 kg of menstrual waste in a lifetime. We need to shift to biodegradable alternatives like organic cotton pads, which decompose in six months to a year, or menstrual cups, which are reusable for up to 10 years,” said jain who is also an environmental expert. Sustainable menstrual products, including cloth pads, biodegradable pads, menstrual cups, and period panties, are gaining traction these days. However, hygiene concerns remain a challenge.

To deal with the issue, Sarojini Sadangi, gynecologist and former professor at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), stressed the need for spread of awareness. “There is more focus on menstrual hygiene now, but many adolescents lack proper knowledge. Reusable pads can be beneficial if maintained properly. Personally, I wouldn’t recommend menstrual cups, as many women find them difficult to use and clean,” she said. However, despite such concerns, many women are making the switch. Rosalin Sahu, a college student, shared her experience: “I started using a menstrual cup for economic reasons—one purchase lasts for years. Awareness programs helped me realise how harmful disposable pads are to the environment. As women, we must take responsibility for our health and the planet.” Proper disposal of menstrual waste is another pressing issue. While some institutions have installed incinerators, many lack adequate facilities. Advocates urged women to lead in responsible disposal methods and called for improved waste management infrastructure.