Jajpur: A teenager was killed in a truck accident at the Ramco Cement Factory near Haridaspur in Jajpur district Friday morning at 9:30am, police said Saturday. The deceased, identified as Madhab Das, 17, son of Gopinath Das of Shyamsundarpur village under Jenapur police limits, was run over by an on-site loading truck.

Sources said Madhab had entered the plant with his elder brother’s truck and the accident occurred due to unsafe conditions at the loading site. His father alleged that the factory hid the body in a bid to cover up the incident, claiming that the authorities removed the body from the plant premises under the pretext of taking him for treatment.

In response, locals and family members staged a protest at the factory gate Saturday, demanding justice and the return of the body. They also questioned why the minor was allowed inside the factory and suggested the possibility of foul play. Informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the case, while a platoon police force has been deployed to maintain law and order. Dharmasala police station Officer-In-Charge Ranjan Kumar Majhi confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken.

Despite causing significant pollution, Ramco Cement has been allegedly operating for nearly six years without conducting public hearings with the affected people. The state government has granted all necessary permissions to the company. Although it was claimed that raw materials and finished products would be transported via rail, the company has been illegally using road transportation instead. This recent accident highlights the ongoing violations. Yet, neither the district administration nor the government has questioned how Ramco Cement continues production with such impunity.