ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Two kilometer zone around the Debrigarh Sanctuary (DS) has been declared as ‘Shock Free Zone’ and ‘Zero Electrocution Zone’, jointly by eco development committee (EDC) of surrounding villages and forest department. The sanctuary area is surrounded by 68 villages, with population ranging from 200 to 1000 inhabitants in each village.

Dependent on the forest for day to day activities, they joined hands together and agreed to make the sensitive area as shock free. Several poaching incidents have been marked in the zone due to electrocution in last decade including death Schedule 1 species such as Royal Bengal Tiger and Leopards. The villages are predominantly agriculture oriented and put electric hooks for saving crops from depredation as well as for poaching of Wildboars and Sambars for meat. Hirakud Wildlife Division (Debrigarh Sanctuary) Divisional Forest Officer Anshu Pragyan Das said, “As there is a regular movement of animals from the sanctuary to outside during dawn and dusk, making this zone free from electrocution was most essential. Twelve patrolling teams (72 squads) with 6 dedicated vehicles are engaged with metal detectors and live wire detectors to keep a check.” EDC elections in the 68 villages were conducted during February and new presidents were elected in presence of forest officials with a vision to make the 100km border shock free for animals.

Majority of presidents elected are women with good communication skills so that the mission becomes successful in long run with their support. The western part of the sanctuary is more prone to traps, snares, electric hooks for poaching of wild animals.

As long as 500 meter long electric hooks have been recovered from the sanctuary area and subsequent legal actions have been taken. With the challenge to stop poaching activities, strengthening community support is necessary. The village teams have joined hands with the patrolling units in order to make the 2km border as zero electrocution and shock free zone, Das said. “When one animal in a herd falls in trap – it also gives stress and shock to other animals the herd. Zero poaching will probably increase the animal population in the sanctuary by 20 to 30 per cent,” she added.